Artists cancel, postpone Milwaukee tour dates due to coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — Concerts throughout Wisconsin are starting to be affected by the corona

Michael Buble was scheduled to perform at Fiserv Forum on March 29. It is unclear when that concert will be rescheduled.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone,” Buble said in a release.

Michael's run of US tour dates beginning March 17th through April 5th have been postponed, with new dates in the same markets to be announced shortly. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. pic.twitter.com/VImYY4Co9r — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 12, 2020

Dan + Shay also postponed their April 11 concert. Fans will be able to see the band August 28 instead.

“These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear,” the band said in a release.

Kenny Chesney and Florida Georgia Line also postponed their concert at Miller Park on April 25. No net date has been announced yet for this show.

“In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love,” Chesney said in a release.

