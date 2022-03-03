Artist using facade of Madison home for project at MMoCA

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — An artist is taking a literal piece of Madison’s history and using it in a project soon to be on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

A 1921 home in the Bay Creek neighborhood is slated for demolition, but before the bulldozers roll, artist Mel Chin wanted to use part of it.

He will be constructing the home’s old facade into a backdrop for a piece he’s working on called “There’s Something Happening Here.”

“We’re creating a new safe door essentially out of the facade of this house and transforming it into essentially the same piece but with a local connection,” Leah Kolb, the museum’s curator of exhibitions, said.

Chin had initially planned to use a piece of a facade from an abandoned home in New Orleans, but it was damaged in transit to Wisconsin. His team then worked with the city to find a suitable replacement.

The display is set to go up March 12 ahead of a grand opening event on March 17. It is set to remain at MMoCa through July 31, according to the museum’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.