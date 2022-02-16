When Nia Jackson, whose artist name is Doloo5L, customized her first pair of beat up Nike Air Force 1’s in 2019 during her senior year of high school, she says it wasn’t a serious project.

She always had an interest in art, but it wasn’t until the end of high school that she became “a sneakerhead.” Because of her sizable shoe collection, Jackson decided to paint on one of her old pairs. She put them on Facebook expecting to share a project with friends, but got comments she didn’t expect.

“A lot of people were giving me positive feedback, saying that I had real talent,” Jackson says. “So I took it and ran with it.”

Once she graduated, Jackson started taking customized shoes seriously. She would hit up friends to ask for beat up shoes, customize them and give them back. The she asked her friends post them all over social media.

Slowly but surely Jackson developed clients that would come for custom shoes, and she set up a business through her Instagram page, Doloodesignedit. As her page grew, she started to field requests for custom clothing, which she had never made for a commercial audience.

Jackson turned down a few requests at first, but once she had perfected her shoe technique, custom clothing became a part of her business.

“Everything just started working out, and my clientele was growing,” Jackson says. “One day I just decided to say that I did [custom clothing] and got to work.”

Most people come to Jackson with an idea of what they want already, and work with her to smooth out the details. Once both parties are satisfied with the design idea, Jackson gets to work.

“Usually I don’t really have to draw anything out, it’ll just come to my head and I’ll just put it right on,” Jackson says. “They don’t always come out exactly the same [as the idea], but that’s alright.”

Because most of the custom clothing she makes is by order, there isn’t always a direct theme in her items. But, Jackson says there is a streetwear style to what she designs and creates.

“I like making fashion that can speak to people and have a story behind it,” she says. “But the fashion also goes with a fit and some shoes.”

Jackson says the next step is to launch her own clothing line and establish a brand people recognize.

Despite her success with shoes and clothes, Jackson wants to keep expanding her talents. Last fall a friend asked if she had ever considered getting into tattooing, considering her talent in design. It sparked an idea in Jackson, and she bought her first tattoo set later that week.

Since the fall Jackson has created a separate Instagram account for tattoos, dolooinx, and hopes to continue to build experience with ink.

“I like to explore different things and just get my head into places that will teach me more things about art,” Jackson says. “Because art is not what people think it is; they think painting, drawing, you know, the basic stuff. But art is fashion, art is sculpting, art is people building structures — I just try to do anything I can get my hands onto.”