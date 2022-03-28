Arthur Thingvold

by Obituaries

Arthur Thingvold, 92, of Blue River passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born on February 7, 1930, in Richland County the son of Arthur and Ellen (Smith) Thingvold. Art served in the US Army during the Korean War. On May 26, 1951, Art was united in marriage to Opal Paulson. Art enjoyed farming, hunting, and bowling.

Survivors include his children: Jon (Vicki) Thingvold of Muscoda, Robin Thingvold of Blue River, David (Jacqueline)Thingvold of La Crosse, Daniel Thingvold of Blue River;

Seven grandchildren: Jennifer (Troy) Day, Joshua (Brittany) Thingvold, Micah Thingvold, Caitlin (Lee) Bures, Kristopher Thingvold, Taylor Thingvold, Lia (friend Bryant Seielstad) Thingvold;

Eight great-grandchildren: Joseph, Piper, Cole, Morgen, Fletcher, Landynn, J.J., Emmett;

Sisters: Charlene Schumate of Arlington Heights, IL,

Lila Harris of Rockton, IL.

Art was preceded in death by his parents, wife Opal, sister Pauline Noonan, and special friend Elaine Anderson.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held in the Blue River Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the Thingvold family with their arrangements.

