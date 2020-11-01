Arthur Richard Bevan

Arthur Richard Bevan, 61, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on April 30, 1959, in Madison, the son of Richard and Frances (Kelly) Bevan.

Arthur graduated from LaFollette High School in 1977. He went on to MATC for computer programming. Arthur proudly served in the Marines. After his service he worked in maintenance at Bell Labs.

Arthur loved traveling, attending concerts, fishing, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family. He was an avid Packers and Badgers football fan.

Arthur is survived by two daughters, Samantha (Sean Winters) Bevan and Melissa (Troy Hoefs) Bevan; son, Richard Bevan; brother, Alan Bevan; aunt, Mary (Harold) Groce; granddaughters, Hailey Alder, Madison Evans, Stormy Alder, Kylie Berryman and Shelby Lynn Alder; and two step-grandsons, Kyle Hoefs and Kody Hoefs. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made in Arthurs name to the Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.