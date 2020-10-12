Arthur J. Sutter

Site staff by Site staff

MOUNT HOREB – Arthur J. Sutter passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Ingleside Nursing Home.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1927, in Mount Horeb, the son of Adolph Sutter and Barbara Bauer. Art married Charlotte (Ellsworth) Sutter on May 8, 1954, in Madison. They cherish 66 years of marriage together.

Art served as a Springdale Township Supervisor and had many passions in life. These passions included singing in his barbershop quartet, downhill skiing and flying. Art owned three planes in his life and would fly out west to go skiing in the Rockies. He also was a certified ski instructor and gave lessons at Tyrol Basin where he made many lifelong friends. Towards the end of his life Art enjoyed socializing with friends at their coffee klatch.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Sutter of Mount Horeb; his daughter, Carolyn of Madison; his daughter, Janet and son-in-law Dale of Janesville; his son, Paul and daughter-in-law Mary of Mount Horeb; his son, Matt and daughter-in-law Julie of Mount Horeb; along with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolf Sutter and Barbara Sutter; along with his siblings, Florentine, Norbert, Frances, Geneva, Anastasia, Adolf Jr. and Jack.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Art’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link.

A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Mount Horeb.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077