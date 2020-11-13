Arthur “Hank” Grover

FITCHBURG- Arthur “Hank” Grover, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

A public drive thru visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. A private service will be held. A graveside service will take place at ST. PAUL-MARXVILLE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN PARISH, 8748 State Road 19, Marxville, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, with military rites to follow.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

