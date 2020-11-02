Arthur G. Bartsch

Arthur Gregory Bartsch, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31st, due to a long battle with heart disease.

Art was born in 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the middle child of Arthur and Vernette Bartsch. Art graduated from North Park Academy in 1970 earning two BS degrees, one in chemistry and one in mathematics. It was at North Park that Art met Barbara (Carlson) who he married in 1970. They then moved to Ames, Iowa where Art earned his master’s degree in Food Technology from Iowa State University.

There is no way to put into words the life Art lived in his almost 73 years. Being told at a young age to study Braile, because it was sure he would go blind, not only didn’t slow him down but almost gave him more of a drive to prove to the world, even without full sight, he could do anything. When studying at Iowa state, Art found another passion in renovating homes, as their little home in Nevada, Iowa needed a bit of TLC. After graduating from Iowa State, Art went to work for Quaker Oats where he developed the popular product Kibbles ‘N Bits.

In 1978, Art joined The Swiss Colony in Monroe, Wisconsin as the Director of Quality Assurance where he would retire as one of the company’s vice presidents. While at the Swiss Colony, Art passionately led the bakery, using his food science background to invent products like Incredible Spreadables. In Monroe, in continuing their interest in renovation and real estate, Art and Barb bought houses, apartments, built apartment complexes and eventually motels. Not surprisingly, the Super 8 Motel in Monroe is an award-winning property and has among the top customer ratings of all Super 8’s nationwide. Art directed his building passion toward “Green” technologies, being recognized by Wyndham Resorts and Hotels for the implementation of earth-friendly products, procedures, and services.

Arthur was active in the Monroe community and served as the President of Kiwanis, the President of Monroe Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Monroe Visitors and Promotion committee, and just recently joined the Behring Senior Center Board where he learned to enjoy exercising. Art was also on the National Historic Cheesemaking Center board. Over the past 45 years, Art was a very active member of the Monroe United Methodist Church serving as a youth counselor and serving on many committees including Building, Trustees, Finance, and Staff Parish.

Art loved traveling around the globe with Barb. In the last 20 years, they traveled to Peru, Vietnam, Europe, Turkey, Cambodia, and India. These trips were a far cry from the tent camping his children grew up loving all across the United States. Most recently, Art transformed what started as a little a-frame cabin, into a beautiful second home in Door County, Wisconsin.

Art was preceded in death by both of his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Carlson Bartsch, daughter, Kristen Jansen, son, Carl Bartsch, and their spouses Steve Jansen and Sona Bartsch. Art also has four beloved grandchildren, Sophia and Liliana Jansen, and Roshan and Anand Bartsch. Art also left behind two sisters, Marilyn Fleming, and Susan Willerth, and their husbands and numerous nieces and nephews. Also to be mentioned is Art’s trusted companion, his seeing-eye dog, Stella.

Memorials may be sent to the United Methodist Church or Family Promise.

Due to COVID, only a private family service will be held.

