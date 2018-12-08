Arthur B. Bishop

VERONA – Arthur B. Bishop, age 48, passed away unexpectedly, due to a heart attack, on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Art was born on December 28, 1969 in Royal Oak, MI to William and Mary (Maguire) Bishop. He grew up in Royal Oak, MI graduating from Kimball High School later BA from Western Michigan University. Art was a loving and devoted husband; he married his high school sweet heart, Michelle Keinath, on September 19, 1992.

He was the Benefits Administrator at the WEEBF in Madison, WI. Art was a great dad to his three sons and loved watching them play hockey and baseball. He also coached and volunteered with the youth hockey program in Verona. Art was friendly and very well-liked by all that knew him and will be greatly missed, especially by his family.

Art is survived by his wife of 26 years, Michelle; sons, Thomas, Jeffrey, and Michael; mother, Peggy; and sister, Lisa (Jeremy) Mastej. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, William.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 North Main Street, Verona, with Fr. William Tkachuk and Fr. John Sasse presiding. A visitation will be held from 4PM until 7PM on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona and again from 9:30AM until time of Mass on Thursday at the church. Final resting place will be with his dad at Acacia Park Cemetery in Beverly Hills, MI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for the boys’ futures. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

