Art Fair on the Square returns (in virtual form) this weekend

The in-person Art Fair on the Square for 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19, but the organizers found a way to make it virtual.

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Director of Events & Volunteers Annik Dupaty discusses how you can take part this year in one of Madison’s favorite summertime events.

For more information, visit the MMoCA website.

