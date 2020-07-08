Art Fair on the Square goes virtual this weekend to support local artists & museum

Christina Lorey by Christina Lorey

Art Fair Off The Square

MADISON, Wis.– More than the farmer’s market or football Saturdays, the annual Art Fair on the Square draws the biggest single-weekend crowds of the summer. This year’s event can’t go on as usual, but it is scheduled to go on.

The 2020 Art Fair on the Square is now virtual, moved online to help support local and nationally-recognized artists.

RELATED: MMoCA cancels this year’s Art Fair on the Square over coronavirus concerns

Every year, artists undergo a rigorous selection process to earn a booth on the Square. This weekend, many of those vendors will sell online, offering a wide range of products, in all sizes and price points. Everything from paintings, prints, and photographs to sculpture, jewelry, and handmade clothes will be available for purchase.

Sales not only benefit artists, but one of Madison’s largest nonprofits. The Art Fair on the Square is the Museum of Contemporary Art’s biggest annual fundraiser. Museum leaders say raising money is especially important so their nonprofit can continue offering free art exhibits, educational programs, and events during and after the pandemic.

Here’s how this year’s event works—

Visit the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s website or the Art Fair on the Square Facebook page

If you’re reading this before Saturday, July 11, you’ll see both links read “coming soon”

Saturday morning at 9 a.m., that message will be replaced with an online shop, where you can buy directly from vendors

Museum leaders are already optimistically a planning a return to the Square next summer, so mark your calendars for July 10 and 11, 2021. All artists that were scheduled to participate in this year’s in-person event will be automatically invited to the 2021 fair.

RELATED: Expect big crowds for the 2019 Art Fair on the Square

Comments

comments