Arrests made in shooting death of black man after outcry

Associated Press by Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man who was running in their Georgia neighborhood have been taken into custody and charged with murder.

The arrests Thursday came after the release of a video of the February incident sparked national outcry.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were arrested and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Twenty-five-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick.

His mother believes he was out for a jog.

The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they thought Arbery was a burglar.

