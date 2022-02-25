Arrests made following reported burglary, multi-county police chase

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — Two people, including a teenager, were arrested following a pursuit through parts of three Wisconsin counties early Tuesday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the incident began when a deputy responded to a call of a residential alarm going off at a home in the 600 block of Beaver Avenue in the town of Coburn around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

When the deputy got to the scene, they saw a vehicle leaving the home and tried to stop it. Instead, the driver took off, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy chased the vehicle for several miles until the driver stopped momentarily and 44-year-old Corey Pratt jumped out, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested on felony charges of burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, then continued driving, eventually passing into Waushara County and then Portage County, where a tire deflation device stopped him, the sheriff’s office said. The unnamed teenager was arrested on charges of burglary, fleeing/eluding and other traffic citations.

Deputies found a number of items reportedly stolen from the Adams County home inside the vehicle, the release said.

Online court records show Pratt was given a $5,000 signature bond. He is set to make an initial appearance in court on March 22.

