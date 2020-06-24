Arrest of Black activist outside Cooper’s Tavern sparks protests in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The arrest of a Black activist who was seen protesting outside Cooper’s Tavern has led to protests in downtown Madison on Tuesday night.

Cellphone footage shared by Madison police showed 28-year-old Devonere Johnson talking through a megaphone while walking around on the restaurant’s outdoor patio and inside the restaurant.

In a separate video from MPD, multiple police officers were seen approaching Johnson outside of the restaurant, and a struggle broke out after officials attempted to arrest him. After resisting arrest, Johnson made it past the officers and ran across the street before police tackled him to the ground.

Tuesday’s protesters were seen marching in the area of East Johnson Street and stopped traffic shortly after 7 p.m.

Protesters are on the march, now on E Johnson St stopping traffic, chanting:

“Get off your a** and march with me.”@WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/CkHOBHPUm6 — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) June 23, 2020

The protesters have since made their way to Gorham Street and are asking nearby residents to join them in marching.

The crowd is now on Gorham asking people to join the cause — “We see you in the window” @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/kBtyO1uxgg — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) June 23, 2020

Johnson has attended several of Madison’s Black Lives Matter protests and has spoken with New 3 Now in the past about wanting to arrange a meeting to speak with Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl.

“Join us”- this march continues following the arrest of 28-year-old Devonere Johnson, a common face at #BlackLivesMatter protests, outside Cooper’s Tavern earlier today pic.twitter.com/0kxvMhFLcG — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) June 24, 2020

