Arraignment scheduled for woman charged in ‘Baby Theresa’ case

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

JUNEAU, Wis. — Court officials have scheduled the next court date for a woman charged in the 2009 “Baby Theresa” death investigation.

Karin Luttinen, 45, was charged last week with one count of concealing the death of a child after law enforcement identified her as the biological mother of a baby who was found dead in Dodge County more than a decade ago.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Luttinen, the 45-year-old, who was 33 at the time, did not know she was pregnant with the child until late in her pregnancy. During interviews with Luttinen after law enforcement identified her as the baby’s mother, Luttinen reportedly told investigators she gave birth alone and at home. When the child was born, the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck.

Luttinen said she went “blank” after the birth and never saw the baby cry or move. According to the complaint, Luttinen thought she blacked out for 15 minutes. The complaint goes on to say Luttinen never sought medical help before or after the baby was delivered. There are also no medical records available that show she was ever pregnant.

The 45-year-old was released from jail late last week after posting bond. Her arraignment is now scheduled for April 18.

