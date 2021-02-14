Arnold F. Bauer

Arnold F. Bauer age 87 of Elmwood, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.

Arnie was born June 4, 1933 in Lima Township, rural Durand. He was the son of William and Lucy (Hayden) Bauer and grew up in that community. Arnie attended the Holy Rosary Parish School at Lima. He married Marian Lecheler October 20, 1953 in Elmwood. After marriage they farmed in Lima for a short time before purchasing the Lecheler family farm in Elmwood. They raised their family and farmed until they retired. In 2014 they moved to an apartment in Elmwood and in 2019 they moved to Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.

Arnie enjoyed fishing, camping, listening to traditional country music, playing the harmonica and accordion and was known to call family on their birthdays and play “happy birthday” on his harmonica, then hang up. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Arnie is survived by his children, Nona Buchholz of Eau Claire, Arnie Jr. (Chris) of Colfax, Judy (Jerry) Hartung of Arkansaw, Allen (Jodi) of Roberts, Karen (Chuck) Goettl of Chippewa Falls, Jean (Matt) Dilts of Menomonie, Paula Bauer of Eau Claire, daughter-in-law, Brenda Bauer of Plum City. 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; a brother Edwin (Donna) Bauer of Mondovi; two sisters, Aileen Wayne of Plum City, formerly of Durand, Esther Alf of Eau Claire, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marian-March 27, 2020, a son Kenneth, a son-in-law, Dale Buchholz; two brothers, Hubert and Wilfred; four sisters, Rosina Brantner, Emma Bauer, Helen Sweeney and Sr. Marian Bauer.

Due to Covid-19, private funeral mass for both Arnold and Marian will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, February 19, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood with Rev. Amir Stanislaus officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Rhiel Funeral Home Facebook Page.

