Arnold E. Milke

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Arnold E. Milke, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Nov. 12, 1926, in Madison, the only son of Tony and Myrtle Milke.

Arnold graduated from Madison West High School in 1944. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the Cruiser, USS Atlanta in the South Pacific. Arnold married the love of his life, Dolores Olson, on Aug. 30, 1947. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Madison with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1951.

Arnold worked for North American Aviation in California and Ward and Strand Consulting Engineers before being employed by the City of Madison Engineering Division. He worked for the City of Madison for 37 years and served as City Engineer from 1973 until his retirement in 1989. Arnold was a member and past president of the Wisconsin Chapter American Public Works Association.

Arnold is survived by his children, Barbara (Scott Condie) Peterson, David (Joan) Milke, and Ashley Van Asten; grandchildren, Julia, Jeannie (Bart Vivian), and Seth Peterson; step-grandchildren, Kristine (Dan) Sperling and Jeffry Ackerman; great-granddaughters, Adalyn and Clara; step-great granddaughter, Alice; nieces; and several other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and granddaughter, Jennifer Peterson.

Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life for friends and family will be planned for a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Arnold’s name to Agrace HospiceCare or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420