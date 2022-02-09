Police investigate alleged armed robbery at Farm and Fleet

by Devin Rogan

WISC-TV/Channel3000

Madison — Madison Police located a suspect after an alleged armed robbery at Blain’s Farm and Fleet on the 2200 block of S Stoughton Rd.

Officers arrived at the scene at 9:00 pm Tuesday night.

Employees reportedly said the suspect held what appeared to them to be a handgun, waving it at the employees when they tried to stop him from leaving.

The investigation is ongoing.

