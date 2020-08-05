Armed robber sentenced to seven years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. — An armed bank robber was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Stanley Griffin, 27, of Madison, pleaded guilty to committing an armed robbery of a Madison bank.

The release said his sentence will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

Griffin robbed a US Bank branch on Cottage Grove Road on July 9, 2019, around 10 a.m., according to the release.

The victims told police the robber pointed a black handgun at the teller. The robbery was captured on video and still photographs from the robbery video, where Griffin did not disguise his face, were shared with the public.

Less than a month later, officials said a witness called Madison police and told them that Griffin had stolen the car that he had just sold to her and said he robbed the US Bank. Griffin’s probation agent from Illinois also contacted police and identified him as the robber.

The release said the judge rejected Griffin’s request for a five-year sentence because of the severity of the crime and Griffin’s extensive criminal history.

