Armed person in Cudahy apartment shot, wounded by police

CUDAHY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Cudahy police officer shot and wounded an armed person Saturday night after police responded to two separate 911 calls about a disturbance at an apartment complex.

Cudahy police say the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m., after police received emergency calls first about shots being fired and then about a suicidal person with a firearm.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. Police say officers provided life-saving measures before the person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

