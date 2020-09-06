Armed man who locked himself in bathroom at University Hospital arrested on tentative drug charges

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested an armed man Saturday night after he barricaded himself in a bathroom at the University Hospital.

Jessie L. Cavins, 39, was recently discharged from the hospital after being treated for a drug overdose, according to the UW-Madison Police Department. Cavins was armed after reclaiming his belongings from security, which included a knife.

When police arrived at 10 p.m., they heard Cavins making thrashing noises from inside the bathroom. UW-Madison police said after several unsuccessful attempts to communicate with Cavins, they decided he was unsafe and broke down the door.

Once inside the bathroom, police found Cavins unresponsive, and nearby hospital staff treated him with Narcan. After he was treated, Cavins was transported to the Dane County Jail and booked on tentative charges of felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.