Armed man steals car while victim was clearing off snow

Associated Press by Associated Press

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man stole a car in suburban Milwaukee while a woman was brushing snow off the windows.

Shorewood police say the suspect displayed a handgun and then got into the victim’s car, which was running at the time, and drove away. WDJT-TV reports that the incident happened about 7 a.m. Sunday. Shorewood is north of Milwaukee.

No further details were immediately available.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.