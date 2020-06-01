Man robs E. Johnson St. liquor store while claiming to be armed, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man reportedly robbed Cork N’ Bottle on Sunday afternoon, claiming he was armed.

Police said the man claimed he was armed, demanded money, threatened to harm a store employee and ran off with money from the register.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s. Police said he is 5’6″ tall with a thin build.

