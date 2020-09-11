Armed, dangerous suspect in Portage stabbing, attempted homicide sought, police say

PORTAGE, Wis. — Authorities are seeking help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing and attempted homicide in Portage early Friday morning, police said.

The Portage Police Department said 37-year-old Canyon Thixton should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and should not attempt to make contact with him.

Police said officers responded at 4:25 a.m. to a report of a violent domestic incident in the 500 block of West Cook Street. Officers found an injured woman who had been stabbed multiple times.



The woman had been awakened by her significant other as she was being violently attacked with a knife, according to police. The suspect, believed to be armed with a handgun, then left the residence on a black Yamaha, YZFR1, motorcycle with Wisconsin tag 122RW.

Thixton is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 225 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing light colored pants, black leather jacket, black motorcycle helmet, black shoes and a dark-colored backpack.

Police said Thixton is from Portage, but investigators don’t think he’s in the Portage area as of Friday morning.

Polcie said there is a felony warrant for Thixton’s arrest.