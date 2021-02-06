Arlyn Alcorn Bandekow

LANCASTER, WI – Arlyn Alcorn Bandekow, age 85, of Lancaster, WI, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster.

He was born November 28, 1935 at the Doolittle Hospital in Lancaster and weighed 12 pounds! Arlyn was a lifelong, true Wisconsinite – only leaving the state to serve in the Air Force. He was the youngest of 4 children. His parents, William and Ima (Fritz) Bandekow divorced when he was very young in 1937 and his mother raised the four children by herself. Arlyn attended elementary at South School and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1953. He then enlisted in the Air Force, serving 3 years.

After his service, Arlyn returned to Lancaster and was employed at John Deere and Co. until his retirement. He then went on to work after his retirement in Montfort at a local gas station. Arlyn married Juanita Sweeney of Lancaster in 1959, and they lived together for many years in their house on Cherry St. They enjoyed visiting with family and friends, traveling, golfing, and especially trying their luck at casinos in Vegas, Wisconsin and Iowa. He was a well-liked and respected man in his community. Arlyn was a genuine nice guy, and there wasn’t anyone that he couldn’t sit down and talk to.

Arlyn is survived by his wife of 62 years, Juanita; his sister, Bae Ruth Kirschbaum; sister-in-law, Ann Bandekow; two brothers-in law: Harold and Mike Sweeney; a cousin, Shari Sutton; a special nephew, Kent (partner, Jim) Burkle, along with other nieces and nephews; and a very good friend, Kelly Burkholder.

In addition to his parents, Arlyn was preceded in death by two brothers: Burdette and Wiliam Blake; and sisters-in law: Betty Bandekow and Patsy Sweeney, and his step-father, Archie Kilby.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. In lieu of plants and flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Arlyn to the Alzheimer’s Association or another charity of your choice. Cards of condolences may be sent to the Arlyn Bandekow family at P.O. Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.

