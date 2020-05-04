Arlington man airlifted after motorcycle accident, gets arrested on suspicion of 1st-offense OWI

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

ARLINGTON, Wis. — Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of first-offense OWI on Saturday night after receiving a report of a motorcycle accident.

According to an incident report, Kurt Christian, 55, of Arlington, was treated by EMS and later transported to UW Hospital via Med Flight.

Officials said Christian missed stop signs at the intersection of Richards Road and Highway 51 and slid through the intersection. Police said Christian was riding fast before locking the brakes up on the motorcycle, tipping it over and sliding along the roadway for several hundred feet.

Police said Christian was also issued a citation for failure to control their vehicle.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments