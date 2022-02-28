Arline Schmidt

by Obituaries

Arline Schmidt, passed away on Feb 27th, 2022 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City, WI surrounded by her family. Born in Milwaukee, WI on July 20th, 1931.

Arline is survived by her children, Duane Jr (Jane) Schmidt, Black Earth, Michael (Cheryl) Schmidt, Arena, Penny (Jeff) Eveland, Mazomanie. Twelve grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren. Special friend, Boyd Spurley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane, her parents, daughter, Cheryl Ladwig, brother, Sterling Zickuhr, Aunt Shirley and Uncle Frank Berg.

Arline loved family gatherings. She loved music, dancing and bowling. She enjoyed working at the Dutch Kitchen in Spring Green and Arena Manor in Arena where she did secretary work.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at Hooverson Funeral Home in Mazomanie at 10:00am and service to follow at 11:00am.

The family would like to thank the Maplewood Nursing Home and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Arline.

“I love you more, Mamason”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.