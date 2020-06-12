Arlie Edin Faulhaber

OREGON, Wis. – Arlie Edwin Faulhaber passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the familiar surroundings of his Oregon, Wis. home with his loving partner, wife, and best friend of more than 30 years, Arlene Jaster, at his side.

He was 78.

Born on July 15, 1941, in Aurora, Ill. to Edwin “Bally” and Martha (Jannen) Faulhaber, his family that included his only sibling, a sister, Jannen “Jan,” moved into a modest Sears catalog home on South Wright Street in Naperville shortly after Arlie’s birth. His father and two uncles operated a family store, Faulhaber’s City Market, in the heart of downtown.

Arlie attended Naperville Community High School (1955–1959), where he was a member of the basketball and track teams; one year he was the sole member of N.C.H.S. to attend State Championships, for high jump. A biology major at North Central College (B.A., 1963), he was on the 1959–60 CCI co-champion basketball squad and set track-and-field records in the hurdles and the high jump. Arlie joined several friends to form the core of a band (Arlie was the drummer) that would play in Chicagoland area lounges and many a family wedding for decades to come. Upon graduation, Arlie married college sweetheart, Wendy Sikich, and began his career as a teacher and principal in the Naperville and Wheaton school systems, receiving a Master of Education degree from Northern Illinois University in 1968. After a sojourn in Cable, Wis., they settled in Warrenville, Ill. in 1977 with their two boys and beloved dog, Snafu.

An accomplished carpenter, woodworker and home builder, Arlie pursued a career in residential and commercial construction. Ever the educator and mentor, he coached Little League baseball, was Cubmaster for Pack 68 and Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 514, and continued to pursue his interest in Native American culture as a founding member of a group that promoted and performed traditional folkways.

In the mid-1980s, as the boys matured, the couple’s personal lifestyles diverged and resulted in divorce. Arlie was introduced in 1987 to Arlene Jaster from Montello, Wis., who was employed by the Wisconsin Education Association Council and who also went by the name “Arlie” – a chance event that would upend Arlie’s life and bring anew life’s joy, love and purpose. In 1991, Arlie moved to the Madison area, where he and Arlene made a home together in Fitchburg and later married. Arlie went into business for himself as Fall Homes, building well-crafted and serviceable homes.

The Arlies started a family of their own with the many animal companions, most often rescues, they have brought into their loving home over the years. A significant portion of their social calendar revolved around their dogs – trips to dog parks, meet-ups, fun runs, and other social events, but as a couple they also engaged in activities they loved doing together, be it on the golf links in summer or a cross-country ski trail in winter. Together they traversed much of America on road trips taken out East, West, down South and frequently up North, with Boundary Waters in Minnesota and the Sylvania Wilderness Area in Michigan’s U.P. being particularly special places.

Arlie stopped building for himself in 2008 and became a site supervisor for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, a perfect marriage of his skills as a home builder, teacher and mentor, and his passionate belief in the organization’s mission. In 2012, Arlie retired and joined the team of regular old-timers who comprise the core of Habitat’s volunteer work crews. Heading out to the job site and strapping on his tool belt was a highlight of each week, ranking with his daily three-mile walks through the woods with his dog and constant companion, Jack, and the pride, joy and contentment his four grandchildren brought to his life.

Arlie’s sudden loss has deeply affected the many friends, families and communities who were touched by his easy affable manner, gentle kindness, generosity, sincerity, quick wit and unwavering integrity. Son, husband, father, grandfather, friend and brother (even to those outside his immediate family), Arlie was a good man who lived a simple, authentic life. It is far from a simple matter to be good.

Arlie is survived by his wife, Arlene Jaster; son, David Harris (Yumi Kumamaru) Faulhaber, and grandchildren, Andy Edwin and George Harris Kumamaru of Kurume, Japan; his son, Todd Anton (Kate Lesley MacCrimmon) Faulhaber, and grandchildren, Fiona Harris MacCrimmon and Soren Edwin Faulhaber of Madison, Wis.; and brother-in-law, Dwayne Beidelman, and nephew, Bruce Beidleman and nieces, Barb Murphy (née Beidleman) and Amy Miller (née Beidleman).

Arlie was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Jannen Beidleman (née Faulhaber).

Due to the pandemic, a private visitation and cremation was arranged by Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care in Oregon, Wis.

The family invites friends to share condolences and remembrances by visiting http://www.gundersonfh.com/.

Tributes or donations in Arlie’s memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, Inc., https://habitatdane.org/donate/donate-now/, North Central College Fund https://brilliantfuture.northcentralcollege.edu/unrestricted-giving, or a food bank of choice.

The good man is the only excellent musician. He gives forth a perfect harmony not with a lyre or other instrument but with the whole of his life. ~ Plato

