Arlene R. Due, 91, of Mauston passed away peacefully in her sleep at Elroy Health Services on April 30, 2020.

She was born on April 16, 1929 to Theodore and Lucille Hysell.

She married her former spouse Romane Due on March 20, 1946. However, she spent 42 years with her life partner, Fred Freerking, until his passing in 2017.

Arlene enjoyed baking, sewing, flower gardening, feeding her birds, crocheting, doing cross stitch and word search puzzles.

She worked at the garment factory in Mauston and was also a waitress at Jermoo’s for many years. She also enjoyed working at AF Timeshop with Fred.

She is survived by her children: Patricia (Donald) Kelly of Green Bay, WI; Joseph (Janice) Due of Mauston, WI; Irene “Ruby” (Joseph) Donovan of Elroy, WI; Daniel (Shirley) Due of Sobieski, WI; Theodore (Deb Tuggle) of Baraboo, WI; Lorraine (Gregory) Smith of Mauston, WI; Tina Due (Werner Wysznewskij) of Montello, WI.

Her siblings: Artie Haschke of New Lisbon, WI; Violet Jones of Watertown, WI; Theodore (Janice) Hysell of Sturtevant, WI; Edward (Donna) Hysell of Windsor, WI.

Along with 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: Romane Due and Fred Freerking. Her sisters: Beatrice Ziolkowski, Stella Smith, and Lucy VanDusen. Her grandson: Jason Smith.

The family of Arlene would like to give a special thank you to Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro, WI and to Elroy Health Services in Elroy, WI.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private burial at Hustler cemetery at a later date