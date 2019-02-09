Arlene M. Warne

Verona – Arlene M. Warne, age 86, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at University Hospital in Madison.

She was born on October 23, 1932 in Fennimore, a daughter of Walter and Leona (Taylor) McVay. As a young girl she moved to Livingston, WI and attended Livingston Grade School and High School.

After her marriage to Robert J. Warne they had a daughter Cheryl. They retired after 22 years of farming and moved to Platteville. They later moved to Madison, where she worked for Graber Industries in Middleton. She and Robert then retired to Springfield, Tennessee and he passed away in 1995. She moved back to Wisconsin in 2007.

Arlene is a colon cancer survivor. She enjoyed the outdoors and family, especially her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s activities and their life successes. She was a longtime member of the Arthur, WI Rebekah Lodge and also a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Springfield, TN.

Arlene is survived by her sisters, twin Darlene Suer of Cross Plains and Beverly Brugger of Janesville; her brother Larry (Valerie) McVay of Leesburg, Florida; her granddaughters Michele (Timothy) Esser of Cross Plains and Courtney (Steven) Dingfelder of Winona, MN; her great grandchildren Bryce and Alexis Esser and Roman and Zoey Dingfelder; her son-in-law Wayne (Kendra) Lipska of Baraboo; her sister-in-law Lana McVay of Boscobel; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her daughter Cheryl Lipska, her granddaughter Stacy Jo Lipska, her parents, her sisters Lois (Kenneth) Nichols and Eunice McVay and her brothers-in-law Laverne Suer and Roger Brugger.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Pastor Jim Droste will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

