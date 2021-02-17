Arlene Lucille Turk

May 15, 1937 – February 12, 2021 / BLACK EARTH-Arlene was born to Theron “Pete” and Lucille (Sutcliffe) Thorson, joining sister Carol (Lawrence Dahmen), and followed by Dawn (Dave Esser), twins Sanford “Pete” and Sandra (Jerry Barsness), and Gayland “Butch” (Vicki Thorson).

At an early age, Arlene developed her natural care-taker instincts, remarkable (at times super-human) work ethic, and ability to stretch, conserve, and reuse resources; she was recycling long before it was popular.

Arlene attended Black Earth High School and met the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Turk; they were married June 18, 1955. Together they raised three wonderful daughters, June (Tensfeldt), Anna Mae (Jim Kraft), and Carla (Jeff Sailing). Her desire to help others led her to volunteer EMS work and her family frequently joked that she must have been a nurse in a past life. Arlene had a 25-year career as a public servant, working in payroll at the Department of Transportation. She retired in 1997, to provide care and support for her daughter, June, making several trips together to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md.

In 1980, Arlene was promoted to “grandma” with the arrival of her grandson, Kyle (Tensfeldt), followed by Shannon (Cole-Cameron; Andy Cameron), Chad (Cole), Jenna (Tyler Reed), and Mckenzie (Radl; Sawyer Brandt). Her grandmothering skills were nothing short of extraordinary and her grandchildren were always treated like royalty. There is simply nothing better than being wrapped in a warm blanket, fresh out the dryer, after a bubble bath. She advanced to “Grandma Great” in 2015, with the birth of great-grandtwins Wallace and Caroline Cameron.

Arlene loved politics, especially listening to public radio and volunteering at the polls during election season. She was always busy with gardening, scrapbooking family memories, refinishing furniture, playing euchre, cooking, baking, and bringing love and joy to her family and friends, whenever and however she could.

On the evening of Feb. 12, 2021, Arlene entered into eternal rest, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Arlene was greeted in Heaven by her parents; her daughter, June Turk Tensfeldt; son-in-law, Brian Brudos; close friend, Jean Moyer; and many other friends and extended family members.

Arlene will be remembered as kind, selfless, and generous, with a gentle and loving warmth that words cannot capture. Her unbeatable combination of quiet strength, deep compassion, and fierce devotion could be felt in everything she did, and is most apparent in her relationships and connections with others. Her dedication to her family and unwavering love, support, and encouragement will be her greatest legacy.

Arlene’s family would like to extend special thanks to District 1 EMS, particularly Dennis O’Connell; physicians Dr. Phelan and Dr. Haas; and staff of St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare, particularly nurse Amy.

Services will be private.

In remembrance of Arlene, donations can be made to District 1 EMS, Agrace HospiceCare, or Wisconsin Public Radio.

