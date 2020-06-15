Arlena Jane Wells

FITCHBURG – Arlena Jane Wells passed away shortly before her birth on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Sauk Prairie Hospital.

She was 7 lbs. 13 oz. and 19 inches of perfection. She is the beloved and long awaited second child of Samuel and Katie Wells. She is baby sister to her proud big brother Bowen James Wells. She brought so much joy and hope into the lives of her family. Every kick, every movement, and every moment of the 39 weeks she spent on this earth was unforgettable. We will continue to cherish her memory and the joy she brought until we meet again in Heaven.

She leaves behind a large extended family who anxiously awaited her birth. They include her maternal grandparents, Brian and Diane Bower; and paternal grandparents, Dale Wells and Carey Spink. She is further survived by her aunts and uncles and their children: Brett (Abby Trollop) Bower; Emily (Christopher Kristiansen) Wells and their son, Daniel James; Jeremy Wells; Jason Wells and his daughter, Kailey Wells; and Tamara (Michael) Mell and their children, Tayana, Mariah and Michael Jr. She leaves behind her great-grandparents, Jim Dolderer, Alan and Loral Wells; and many loving great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her great-grandparents, Arlene Dolderer, David and Phyllis Bower, and Samuel and Jane Spink.

A private family burial will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

We gratefully thank Gunderson Funeral Home for their care and support.

Lena, you were too perfect for our world. God has gained another angel. We love you with all our hearts.

“There is no foot too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world.”

In lieu of flowers we would be pleased to have your support in the form of donations to directly benefit Arlena’s cousin undergoing cancer treatment at the American Family Children’s Hospital:

https://www.gofundme.com/support-child039s-cancer-care-in-arlena039s-memory

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

