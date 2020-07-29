Arizona train derailment and fire described as ‘a scene from hell’

A fiery train derailment in Arizona caused part of a bridge to collapse. No injuries were reported. KPHO/KTVK

No injuries were reported when a Union Pacific train derailed and caught fire on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake in Arizona, officials said Wednesday.

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the morning sky beneath a trail of flames on video and images from the site of the derailment, which caused part of the bridge to collapse.

Tempe Police Department Police Chief Sylvia Moir urged residents via Twitter to stay away from the scene, which she described as very dangerous.

“There’s fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge,” Camille Kimball, who was riding her bike under the structure, told CNN affiliate KTVK/KPHO. “It looks like a scene from hell, truly.”

The cause of the derailment is unknown, CNN affiliate KNXV reported.

