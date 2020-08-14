Aria Hayes Funmaker

Site staff by Site staff

Aria Funmaker, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin walked on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Madison, Wisconsin.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Native American Church in Wisconsin Dells with Stuart Lonetree officiating. Burial was held at the Native American Church Cemetery.

Aria was born August 4, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin the daughter of Ansen and Amanda (Mittlesteadt) Funmaker.

She is survived by her parents; grandparents, Michelle Funmaker and Tammy and Vern Mittlesteadt.