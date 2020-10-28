Argyle schools to close for remainder of week; high school staying virtual through Nov. 9

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

ARGYLE, Wis. — The Argyle School District in Lafayette County will stay closed for the remainder of the week.

The district plans to resume in-person learning for elementary and middle school students Monday, according to a post from the district’s Facebook page. The high school will continue having all-virtual learning until Nov. 9.

Students who need materials in the building are asked to leave a message with the school district.

Update at 8:41 am today…

We have moved all student pick up materials to the office entryway. The entrance will be… Posted by Argyle School District, Argyle, WI on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

