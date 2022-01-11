Argyle School District moving to virtual learning for rest of week

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

ARGYLE, Wis. — Students in the Argyle School District will be learning virtually for the rest of the week, the district said Monday.

In a Facebook post, the district also said extracurricular activities are postponed or canceled this week.

On Friday, the district said it saw a “significant number” of students test positive for COVID-19 last week as they returned from winter break. As of Friday, transmission numbers within the district, including positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts, were over 10% within the district, according to a letter sent to parents.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.