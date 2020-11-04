Argyle man crashes with tractor, flees the scene, arrested on suspicion of OWI

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

ADAMS, Wis. — Randy D. Hendrickson, 60 of Argyle, was arrested on suspicion of a fifth offense operating while intoxicated after a crash at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday in the W8900 block of Puddledock Road in Adams.

According to a release, Hendrickson was driving an SUV eastbound on Puddledock Road when he collided with a tractor going westbound. The operator of the tractor, 16-year-old Blake J. McNett, was not injured. The tractor sustained functional damage.

After the crash, Hendrickson left the scene of the crash, the release said. He was later found at his resident. He was uninjured and reported he was wearing his seatbelt during the crash. The airbags did not deploy, but his car sustained functional damage.

Hendrickson was arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired, fifth offense, officials said. He was also cited for failure of operator to notify police of an accident and hit and run. He was taken to the Green County Jail.

