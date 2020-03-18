Area nursing homes ask for cards for elderly

MADISON, Wis. — If your family is self-quarantining and looking for something to do this week, here’s a way to cheer up some of our most vulnerable neighbors: send them a card.

Residents at nursing home facilities across the country are no longer allowed to have visitors, part of new protocol to protect them from exposure to coronavirus.

Employees at Home Again Assisted Living Facility are asking folks to send a little love to their residents in the form of a card, drawing or inspirational saying. You’re asked to sign your first name and where you’re from to show how far love can travel.

You can send your cards to the following addresses:

Shyla Reigstad: Card for Residents

308 England St., Cambridge, WI 53523

110 Stuart St., Columbus, WI 53925

1120 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI 53597

