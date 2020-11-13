Area hospitals postponing non-urgent surgeries to increase ICU access

MADISON, Wis. — Area hospitals have responded to the growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations by making adjustments to increase ICU capacity.

UnityPoint Health – Meriter, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison and UW Health will reduce non-urgent procedures and surgeries that could result in the use of an ICU bed, according to the news release.

The cases will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and may be postponed to have more capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Services, schedules and other details will vary by location and health system. The release said care teams will reach out to patients whose procedures will be rescheduled as a result of the changes.

“While we recognize this is difficult for our patients who experience a schedule change, we must prioritize the urgent health needs of our local community and surrounding region,” the statement said.

With staffing and space at hospitals strained, the new prioritization process will allow for more staff, hospital beds and resources to be available for patients with the coronavirus or other urgent medical needs.

Health officials said C-sections, appendectomies and other emergency surgeries will still continue at the hospitals.

