Arboretum remembers first research director through readings

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Arboretum remembered the life of conservationist Aldo Leopold on Saturday at the 15th annual Madison Reads Leopold.

Leopold was the Arboretum’s first research director.

More than 50 community members took the stage and shared Leopold’s words from ‘A Sand County Almanac’ and other works Saturday.

Leopold died in Baraboo in 1948.

The Arboretum is hosting a family nature program inspired by Leopold on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

