Arboretum Drive closes temporarily to motor vehicle traffic

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is closing Arboretum Drive to all traffic except pedestrians and cyclists.

University officials said more people have been drawn to the UW Arboretum during safer at home orders and the road is seeing a high volume of traffic.

The closure starts Monday and lasts until Dane County’s safer at home order ends, according to a release by UW-Madison.

Vehicle traffic to the visitor center must enter from McCaffrey Drive via Seminole Highway. Residents of the Town of Madison living adjacent to the Arboretum will enter the neighborhood from Fish Hatchery Road. Emergency vehicles will retain access to Arboretum Drive, the release said.

All visitors are asked to practice appropriate physical distancing.

Arboretum events and activities are canceled until further notice. The visitor center remains closed. A portable toilet remains available in the parking lot of the visitor center. Water fountains are not operating.

All other regulations at the arboretum still apply, which includes no dogs, skateboards or roller blades.