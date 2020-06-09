Applications for $75 million worth of small business grants available Monday

MONDAY, Wis. — In a press briefing, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced that the application window for its We’re All In grant initiative will begin on June 15.

Three weeks ago, Governor Tony Evers announced $75 million would be available to small businesses, but didn’t specify when business owners could begin applying.

The money is from the federal CARES Act and will be given out through grants worth $2,500 or more to 30,000 of Wisconsin’s small businesses.

WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes said a small business is defined as a business with 20 employees or less that has less than $1 million in revenue.

“While $2,500 might not be a lot to some businesses, for these businesses that are phased with buying PPE for their employees or buying inventory so they can open their doors, we hope that this grant will assist in their recovery,” said Hughes.

The application window will be open from 8 a.m. Monday until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

“The idea here really is to help businesses have the time to get their application in. We’ve all heard about the stresses of programs where it’s a first come, first serve moment, and we’re really trying to avoid that,” said Hughes.

You can find out more information on how to apply by clicking here.

