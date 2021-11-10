Application opens for free seedlings under DNR’s 2022 Arbor Day tree planting program

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Principals and teachers of Wisconsin fourth graders, as well as those who homeschool, are now able to start ordering free seedlings as part of the Department of Natural Resources’ annual Arbor Day tree planting program.

The agency’s application period is now open through March 15, 2022. The DNR said it gives out around 50,000 tree seedlings to fourth-graders every year as part of the program, which is designed to help teach students about the role trees play in the environment.

“Trees provide a variety of benefits to both people and the planet. They give off oxygen, trap carbon dioxide, feed and provide shelter for furry forest creatures and provide materials to build a variety of essential household items,” Heather Berklund, the DNR’s Chief State Forester, said in a news release. “This program enables us to bring forest education directly to the hands of students and teach them about the importance of trees and of managing and restoring our forests.”

The DNR asks that one teacher complete the order for all fourth-grade classes at their school.

To learn more, click here.

