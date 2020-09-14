Apple Walnut Torte

Site staff by Site staff

Apple Torte

This may be the easiest dessert you will ever make but no one will ever know how easy it was. I was hesitant to try it because it seemed too easy but it turned out to be super delicious.

I found the recipe in the Madison Attic Angel Cookbook.

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup flour

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

1 large unpeeled apple, cored, finely chopped (1 cup)

Butter an 8-inch or 9-inch round baking dish or pie pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine egg and sugar. Add baking powder, salt and vanilla. Stir. Add flour and nuts. Stir to mix. Add chopped apples and stir to mix well. Spoon into baking pan and smooth batter out evenly in the pan.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until brown on top.

Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

Makes 6 servings. Per Serving:

Calories: 290

Fat: 10g

Protein: 6g

Carbohydrate: 47g

Dietary fiber: 2g

Cholesterol: 35mg

Sodium: 270mg