Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

Associated Press by Associated Press

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court says President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Wednesday. It said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.