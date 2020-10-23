Appeals court stays Wisconsin limits on gatherings

Associated Press by Associated Press, Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court has reinstated an injunction against an emergency order that limits indoor gatherings to 25% of a building’s capacity.

The ruling Friday from the 3rd District Court of Appeals pauses the Democratic governor’s effort to control the coronavirus spread pending appeal. The court ruled 2-1, saying the injunction was justified because the plaintiffs are likely to win the lawsuit.

It’s the latest update in a back-and-forth legal battle that started after Gov. Tony Evers’ administration issued the order in early October.

The powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin immediately challenged the order in court. A Barron County judge upheld it on Oct. 19.

