Appeals court overturns emergency order limiting capacity in restaurants, bars

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin court of appeals has put a temporary stop to an emergency health order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration on the day the order was set to expire.

The emergency order, issued in early October, limits the number of people that can be in bars and restaurants to 25% capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was set to expire on Friday.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit against the order, and an appeals court overturned it Friday morning.

