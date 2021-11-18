Apartment occupied by woman, 2 children damaged in east side shooting, police say

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Bullets damaged two apartment units on Madison’s east side Wednesday afternoon, one of which was occupied by a woman and two children, according to an update from police.

Police responded to an area near the 200 block of Cottage Grove Road around 3:2o p.m. for a report of shots fired. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired and seeing two vehicles speeding away from the scene, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

In total, bullets from the shooting damaged two apartment units and at least three vehicles. Police said no injuries had been reported as of 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident. Police officials said there’s no continued danger to the public.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

