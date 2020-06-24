Apartment fire caused by smoking materials causes $7,000 damage, fire officials say

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire in Beloit caused about $7,000 in total losses Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook from the City of Beloit Fire Department, a sprinkler system at an apartment building in the 400 block of Olympian Boulevard prevented a fire in the common room from spreading further around 11:20 p.m.

The post said a couch in the common room was lit on fire from the careless use of smoking materials.

Officials the fire caused about $5,000 in property losses and $2,000 in content losses.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

