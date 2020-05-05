Apartment cooking fire displaces family of four

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A cooking fire in an apartment around 3 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Allied Drive displaced a family of four.

According to a release, an occupant says he was heating up a pan when grease or oil had spilled near a stovetop burner and ignited. He put out the fire using flour, but the fire and soot damage ultimately displaced the family of four.

No one was injured. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

